Turkish FA plan to host UEFA Champions League final despite coronavirus pandemic

Turkish FA president Nihat Ozdemir plans to host the UEFA Champions League final in August despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozdemir made a televised press conference where he revealed that the Super Lig will return on June 12 and end in July.

Additionally, he revealed that he hopes that the Champions League final which is scheduled to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will go ahead.

“Hopefully we will complete our leagues in the best way at the end of July, we will give our trophies on the field and we will crown the season by hosting the UEFA Champions League final in our country in August,” Ozdemir stated.

“I wish for our decisions to be good for our country and for Turkish football.”

The completion of the Champions League has been complicated after Ligue 1 decided to call off the current league campaign.

Additionally, the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are all currently suspended.

The Bundesliga are the only major top five league that have something resembling a return date – end of May.

UEFA initially hoped that leagues restart in June but France, Belgium and the Netherlands have already cancelled their domestic leagues.

What could end up happening is a mini-tournament in August in Istanbul.

ESPN reported that UEFA are considering staging the Champions League semifinals and final over two weekends in Istanbul in a bid to ensure that the 2019-20 competition reaches a conclusion amid the global coronavirus crisi