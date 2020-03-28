Turkish follow suit with Australia to suspend league and ponder play-off system

The Turkish FA are looking into multiple ways of finishing the 2019-20 Turkish Super Lig season.

Turkey were controversially one of the last European leagues to suspend the season due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, the decision to put football on hold came too late for Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim who contracted Covid-19 last week.

The experienced tactician was one the few in Turkey who voiced his concern at the TFF forcing games to be played behind closed doors.

The league is now on hold and the Turkish Football Federation are looking into the possibility of holding a playoff tournament to decide the 2019-20 champions.

Turkish football fans are no stranger to the league being decided by a play-off. Back in 2011-12, the League season started over a month behind schedule due to the match-fixing scandal.

A new format was introduced in the 2011-12 season where the table was split into two play-off groups which were played to decide the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers. Points of the regular season were halved for ranking in those tables.

The TFF are also looking into the possibility of playing the remainder of games behind closed doors. This would mean teams playing as frequently as three times a week in order to wrap up the season without disrupting the 2020-21 campaign.

The Premier League are also considering playing the remainder of the season behind closed doors. According to TalkSport, plans have been drawn up to complete all remaining fixtures within a six-week period, starting on June 1.

All plans, however, remain in limbo seeing that a timeframe cannot be placed on the current ongoing pandemic, with some experts predicting that we could face a second wave this winter.

Euro 2020 has already been postponed until next summer while the Olympics will also take place in 2021.

The current pandemic could not have come at a worse time for Trabzonspor who are currently in pole position in Turkey.

The Black Sea Storm sit in first place with 53 points after 26 games, three points ahead of reigning champions Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor fans last celebrated winning the Turkish Super Lig title back in 1984.

The Istanbul trio Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce look to benefit most should the TFF opt for a play-off model this summer.

Galatasaray meanwhile are currently chasing their 22nd Turkish Super Lig title. Fatih Terim’s side have already lifted back-to-back league trophies are looking to make it three in a row.