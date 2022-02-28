Turkish footballers in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg ties will be played next week.

We will be treated to Champions League on TV again starting from 8 March.

There won’t be any Turkish sides featuring in the Champions League, the only side remaining in European football competition is Galatasaray but they are in the Europa League.

There will, however, be a number of Turkish players staring in the Champions League.

Lille

Mehmet Zeki Celik and Burak Yilmaz are the Turkish representatives for Lille. Celik started in the 2-0 defeat against Chelsea. Yilmaz meanwhile, came off the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Yilmaz has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season and has yet to score in Ligue 1 in 2022.

The Turkey international scored 18 times and provided five assists in all competitions for the reigning Ligue 1 champions last season.

Celik has been in better form and has featured regularly for Lille this season.

Lille will have to overcome a 2-0 defeat in the first leg when the two sides meet in France.

Inter Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu was one of the star performers for his side in the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool. Despite the scoreline, Inter actually played well but were unable to convert their chances. Calhanoglu came close and even hit the post. The Turkey international had a 91 percent pass accuracy, made three key passes and one successful dribble over the course of the 90 minutes. The 28-year-old is likely to start in the return leg but Inter face an uphill task to turn around a 2-0 scoreline at Anfield.

Manchester City

Germany international of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan did not start against Sporting. City ended up winning the game 5-0 away from home. Gundogan did come on as a second-half substitute on 61 minutes. The midfielder did start in the 1-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League over the weekend and should be match fit for the return leg. City boss Pep Guardiola could however, decide to rest key players after such an emphatic win in the first leg.