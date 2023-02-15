Turkish giants interested in Man United forward Mason Greenwood

Fenerbahce are interested in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood according to The Sun.

Greenwood was suspended by United last year after charges were placed against him for rape and assault.

The Red Devils recently released a statement revealing an internal investigation would take place at the club regarding Greenwood after the charges against him were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault following accusations from a woman, and he was then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

There is reported to be a split in the team regarding whether he should be allowed to return.

A move abroad has been mentioned as a potential outcome and Fenerbahce have expressed an interest.

The move would only be able to go ahead at the end of the season as the Super Lig transfer window has now shut.

The Turkish top tier is currently suspended following the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria.

The report claims that the Yellow Canaries are keeping a close eye on Greenwood, as they weigh up the possibility of signing him at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce are currently still in the title race, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray and would book Champions League football next season if they finish as runners-up.