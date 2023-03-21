Turkish giants make transfer move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

Galatasaray have made a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions are interested in Zaha and are in the race to sign the forward.

Zaha will be out of contract at the end of the season so Galatasaray are able to approach the striker directly and hope to strike a deal for a summer move.

However, the report claims that the Yellow-Reds face competitions from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad who are willing to pay €10m per season.

Additionally, Talksport recently reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in Zaha as well.

While a move to a London rival club would be controversial it would also mean Zaha gets to stay in London instead of trying to settle into a new city.

Galatasaray reportedly have a good chance to sign Zaha if he decides to stay in Europe.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next season if they do finish in the top two.

Zaha is reportedly undecided on his future and Galatasaray will monitor the situation closely.

The Istanbul giants made waves in the transfer market this season signing Nicolo Zaniolo, Mauro Icardi, Lucas Torreira among others.