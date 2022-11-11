Turkish giants make Man City midfielder January transfer target

Galatasaray are interested in a January transfer for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Lions want to sign the midfielder of Turkish origin in the winter transfer window.

Gundogan has six-months remaining on his contract and will be able to enter direct talks with the Yellow-Reds in January unless he signs a contract extension.

The report claims that Gundogan is a Galatasaray fan and that he could consider a move.

The midfielder is however, a first team player for City who are in the Premier League title race and competing in the Champions League.

Gundogan has not indicated that he wants to leave City in January but will be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season unless he reaches an agreement with City before then.

The report does claim that Galatasaray could be competing with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus for Gundogan’s signature.

The 31-year-old has been selected for the Germany squad ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Galatasaray are currently third in the Super Lig on 24 points, five points behind leaders Fenerbahce.