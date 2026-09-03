Turkish Giants on High Alert as Brighton Midfielder Yasin Ayari Rejects Extension Offer

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have been put on red alert following reports that Sweden international midfielder Yasin Ayari has rejected a contract renewal offer from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Team Talk.

The 22-year-old playmaker, who joined the Seagulls from AIK in 2023, has entered the final two years of his current contract at the Amex Stadium. While Brighton management put forward a fresh deal to secure his long-term future, Ayari’s representatives declined the proposal due to concerns regarding playing time and squad hierarchy.

Turkish Super-Clubs Eyeing Late Window Move

With the Turkish transfer window staying open until Friday, September 4, both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are actively assessing the possibility of submitting late proposals for the central midfielder.

Ayari’s Turkish heritage and eligibility under domestic player status make him an attractive target for Süper Lig powerhouses seeking to fortify their central midfield depth before European squad registration deadlines expire.

Brighton’s Stand on Midfield Depth

Despite the contract impasse, Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler considers Ayari a valuable member of his first-team squad. Having spent previous spells on loan at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, the midfielder made significant strides in his development during pre-season.

However, with stiff competition in Brighton’s engine room, the player is evaluating his options for regular start assurances. If an acceptable offer arrives before the Turkish deadline, Brighton may be forced to consider whether to cash in or risk entering the player’s final 18 months of contract without an extension.