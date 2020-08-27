Turkish giants set for transfer talks with Man United over midfielder after Fatih Terim gives green light

Galatasaray are set to hold talks with Manchester United over the loan transfer of Fred according to A Spor.

Per the source, Lions manager Fatih Terim has given the board the green light to push ahead with talks.

The Yellow-Reds have contacted United and want to set up negotiations over a temporary transfer.

Galatasaray want Fred on loan with an option to buy.

The Lions have made strengthening the midfield a priority after uncertainty over the future of Michael Seri and Lemina. Both players are on loan from Southampton and Fulham, respectively.

The Turkish giants have yet to agree to a deal with either player to extend their loan stay – both players spent last season at the club.

Fred is, however, an important member of the United squad and featured heavily for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season

The Brazilian made 48 appearances in all competitions last season and has another three-years on his United contract.

Additionally, Galatasaray do not have Champions League football next season – which is usually a draw for players wishing to join the club on loan.

The Turkish giants do need a new midfielder this summer but they could struggle to convince Fred to leave the Red Devils unless Solskjaer doesn’t have plans for him.