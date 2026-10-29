Turkish Giants Set for Transfer Tug-of-War Over Brighton Star Yasin Ayari — But Chelsea Enter the Fray

The battle for mid-season reinforcements is already heating up in Istanbul, as Süper Lig rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe find themselves locked in a familiar transfer war, according to A Haber.

This time, the object of desire is Brighton & Hove Albion’s standout midfielder Yasin Ayari.

However, securing the 23-year-old’s signature will be anything but straightforward for the Turkish giants, as Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have officially joined the race for his services.

Reports indicate that both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have identified the Swedish international as an ideal target to bolster their respective midfield departments ahead of the January transfer window.

Ayari’s impressive performances on the south coast have caught the eye of scouts across Europe, but it is the recent stall in contract negotiations at the Amex Stadium that has put elite clubs on red alert.

While Brighton retain a one-year extension option in Ayari’s contract, their failure to lock him down long-term has created a window of opportunity.

Valued in the region of €45 million, the versatile central midfielder is also attracting interest from European powerhouses like AC Milan, Newcastle United, and Liverpool.

For Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, competing with Chelsea’s financial muscle presents a massive hurdle.

Yet, with guaranteed regular first-team football on offer in Istanbul, the Turkish duo will hope to convince the Swede that a key role in the Süper Lig title race represents the best next step for his career.