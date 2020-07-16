Turkish giants want Everton striker

Besiktas want Everton striker Cenk Tosun according to the Milliyet newspaper.

Per the source, club president Ahmet Nur Cebi held a meeting with manager Sergen Yalcin over whether to make an offer for Tosun.

The Besiktas board are keen on Tosun who they want to loan.

A transfer move is out of the question as Besiktas are facing a financial crisis.

The Black Eagles already had Loris Karius and Ruiz terminate their contract due to non-payment of wages.

Additionally, Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny is locked in a pay dispute with Besiktas.

The Black-Whites have been struggling to pay players wages and Cebi plans to reduce the squad budget from €60m to €35m.

Everton reportedly don’t have plans for Tosun next season but he still has another two-years left on his contract.

The Turkey international was loaned to Crystal Palace in January but returned soon after following a knee injury.

Tosun is no stranger to Besiktas having first made a name for himself at the Istanbul giants before earning a high profile move to Everton in January 2018.