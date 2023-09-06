Turkish Giants Want Man United Midfielder, Have Until 15 September to Complete Transfer

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek according to A Spor.

Per the source, Van de Beek was previously linked with a move to FC Lorient, but the move fell through.

Fenerbahce are still interested in signing Van de Beek, and the transfer window in Turkey closes on September 15th.

Van de Beek could reunite with former Manchester United teammate Fred at Fenerbahce.

The midfielder is reportedly eager to leave Manchester United and start a new chapter in his career.

However, it is not yet clear whether he will move to Fenerbahce, as there are other clubs interested in signing him.

Additionally, Fenerbahce will be unable to register him for European competition as the squad submission date for UEFA has ended.

Van de Beek is a 25-year-old Dutch midfielder who joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2020.

He has made 50 appearances for United, but has struggled to break into the starting lineup this season.

Van de Beek is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions. He is known for his passing and dribbling skills.

Fenerbahce are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

The transfer window in Turkey closes on September 15th, so Fenerbahce need to act quickly if they want to sign Van de Beek.

It remains to be seen whether Van de Beek will make the move to Turkey, but the transfer would be a coup for Fenerbahce.

Van de Beek is a talented player who could help the team challenge for the Turkish league title.