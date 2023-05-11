Turkish giants want to sign Everton defender before season ends

Everton defender Yerry Mina is on the radar of Besiktas according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles will make a move for Mina in a bid to sign the defender as a free agent.

READ: The Super League: What You Need to Know

The Black Eagles are looking to bolster their defence ahead of the new season and have Mina on their shortlist.

Besiktas see Mina as a replacement for Welinton who will be leaving at the end of the season.

Besiktas want to complete the transfer before the end of the season in the hope that they do not lose out to the Serie A and La Liga sides that have also been linked.

Mina is set to leave Everton at the end of the season as a free agent after the club failed to offer him a new deal.

Everton have opted against extending his £120,000-a-week deal.

Mina cost Everton nearly £27million when he arrived from Barcelona back in 2018 but he has struggle this season with injuries.

The defender has made just five appearances in all competitions after falling down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old hbas 39 international caps for the Colombia national team.