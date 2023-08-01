Turkish Giants Want Tottenham Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, Spurs Looking to Sell

Tottenham are still looking to sell Tanguy Ndombele, but there have been no advanced negotiations yet according to according to Italian journalist Rudy Galletti.

Spurs reportedly do not have plans for Ndombele this season and both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce want him but talks are not at an advanced stage.

Galetti did underlined that the situation is ‘evolving’.

🚨❌ Tanguy #Ndombele is not part of the plans of #Tottenham. The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club wants to part ways with him soon. 🗣️ After his experience on loan at #Napoli, now #Galatasaray and #Fenerbahce are on his tracks, but – to date – no advanced talks with #THFC. ⏳ Evolving situation. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/K468Jm0rHq — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 1, 2023

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Napoli, and he is not part of new manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have expressed interest in signing Ndombele, but there have only been tentative talks so far.

More negotiations are expected to take place in the coming weeks, but it is not yet clear if Ndombele will leave Tottenham this summer.

Ndombele is also waiting for the right offer to arrive before making a decision about his future.

Galatasaray would be able to offer Champions League football and have already signed Wilfried Zaha from the Premier League.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, will be competing in the Europa Conference League but want to build a side capable of challenging for the league title after finishing last term as runners-up.