Turkish League Previews Week 21 – Can Fenerbahce Bounce Back? Will Trabzonspor Top Super Lig

2020 Record – 9 Wins 2 Loss

Genclerbirligi vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor made a huge statement last week coming from behind to beat Fenerbahce in the derby clash at the Akyazi stadium. The Black Sea based side are the most in-form side in the league with a 1.95m tall beast of a striker upfront in Alexander Sorloth who has scored a pretty incredible 21 goals this season. I just don’t see Genclerbirligi putting a stop to the Black Sea Storm.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Besiktas vs Gaziantep

Sergen Yalcin already had cult status among Besiktas fans before he took charge of the club. He then went onto win his first game in charge, beating Rizespor 2-1 last week. There will be an incredible atmosphere today against Gaziantep. The Vodafone Park will be a raucous cauldron. I expect Besiktas to go on a decent run over the next few games and do not see Gaziantep getting in their way.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce like most other teams involved in the title race have been engulfed in wild conspiracy theories this week. The problem with the Yellow-Navies is how reactionary the fanbase and media have become. Every victory and defeat is exaggerated. The Sukru Saracoglu is their fortress and despite losing to Trabzonspor they have been in good form. The problem is Alanyaspor have won their last five games in the league. They also happen to be coached by one of the most promising managers in the league in Erol Bulut. They are also one point above the home side and in the title race. This will not be a pushover for the Yellow Canaries. The visitors do have the best defensive record in the league but I do not see that being a problem for Fenerbahce. The Istanbul giants are the favorites and they could well win but I am not confident. Instead, I envision there being a lot of goals tonight.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor

Last placed Kayserispor take on an Antalyaspor just hovering above the relegation zone. Considering nothing would be a surprise in this game I think it is best avoided.

Sivasspor vs Basaksehir

It looks like the wheels are falling off the Sivasspor which is to be expected. This would not be the first time a surprise runaway leader fell off the pace over the second half of the season. Basaksehir will go top if they beat Sivasspor. And it would not surprise me if they did. At the very least I expect the Istanbul minnows to leave with a point.

Prediction: Basaksehir Draw No Bet

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray are in rampant form. The Lions have won their last four successive games and are well and truly back in the title race. With Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor, Besiktas and the rest of the leading pack squabbling amongst each other nobody has noticed the ascent of the Yellow-Reds. Expect the visitors to make light work of a dismal Kasimpasa side.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win