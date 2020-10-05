Turkish League Wrap 4 – Fenerbahce win while Galatasaray’s week goes from bad to worse

Galatasaray started last week tied at the top of the Super Lig table and needing just one more victory in Europe to progress to the Europa League group stage.

It ended up being a week to forget as the Lions were dumped out of Europe by Rangers mid-week followed by a shock loss to Kasimpasa in the league.

The Lions looked uninspired, fatigued and out of ideas in both games.

Yusuf Erdogan scored a stunner just before half-time to win Kasimpasa the game – their second victory of the season.

Kasımpaşa 1-0 Galatasaray Yusuf Erdoğan İnanılmaz Gol 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k1ravwLnFC — GOLALOO (@GOLALOO5) October 4, 2020

Fenerbahce meanwhile, could not have had a better week. The Yellow Canaries returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Karagumruk.

The Yellow Canaries have yet to gel and Karagumruk did miss a late penalty which would have resulted in a draw.

But new manager Erol Bulut will be happy with the fight his side are showing at this early stage in the season.

Besiktas’ season continues to go from worse to worse. The Black Eagles ended up losing 1-0 to Genclerbirligi.

The Black-Whites are now 15th having lost their last two games. Considering the financial position the club is in and how poor the squad is this season there is not a lot to be optimistic about.

Trabzonspor have yet to really find their groove this season under Eddie Newton.

The Black Sea based side were held to a 1-1 draw against Gaziantep.

And finally Basaksehir managed to end their three-game losing streak with a draw against Goztepe.

The reigning champions sit bottom of the table but I wouldn’t write them off just yet. This is very much the same side that won the league. And we are still very early in the season.

Additionally, they got off to a poor start to the season last term.

I expect Basaksehir to bounce back over the next few weeks.