Turkish media mogul reveals which club is ‘working on’ Arsenal star transfer

Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali made a few interesting remarks concerning the future of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil on his Instagram page.

In an Instagram Live session, Ilicali revealed that Fenerbahce are working on a transfer for Ozil.

In fact, he made it clear that he is directly involved in trying to pull the move off.

Ilicali is a friend of Ozil and a staunch Fenerbahce supporter with ties to the club and president Ali Koc.

Ilicali, said: “I receive lots of questions about Mesut Ozil.

“I believe that good things could happen in the near future. That is what I am feeling.

“I really like Mesut and I am a Fenerbahce fan, I will do everything in my power to make this happen.

“I’m not in a position to give details but we are working on his transfer.

“When his Arsenal contract expires, Fenerbahce will be favorites for him.

“I really wanted to tell you more details, but I cannot right now. I will divulge more when the time is right.”

This is not the first – or probably the last – time Ozil has been linked with Fenerbahce.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been linked with the Yellow Canaries for years but a move has never materialized.

It is difficult seeing how Fenerbahce could match the £350,000 per-week Ozil is currently earning but his contract does run out next summer.

The only way this could go ahead is if Ozil takes a pay cut on his next deal. Considering he will be 32-years-old by that time he may have to accept a lower fee.

Fenerbahce are, however, in serious financial trouble and are currently 13 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.