Turkish Professor Murat Çolak Appointed President of Polish Football Club Cracovia

In a landmark management shake-up, one of Poland and European football’s most deeply rooted clubs, KS Cracovia, has officially appointed Turkish academic Murat Çolak as its new Chairman of the Board and Club President.

Çolak, who actively serves as a professor at the prestigious AGH University of Krakow in Poland, takes full operational charge of the club after a highly successful executive stint over the preceding months.

A Rapid Rise in Krakow

The leadership transition comes after a unanimous decision by the club’s board of directors. Çolak initially integrated into Cracovia’s executive ranks as Vice President, where his immediate impact over the ensuing months cemented his path to the top seat.

During his vice-presidency, the Turkish academic garnered significant acclaim from club stakeholders for delivering a series of modernization projects, establishing a clear strategic long-term vision, and brokering vital international partnerships that transformed the club’s administrative output.

Bridging Poland and Turkey

Upon taking his oath as club president, Çolak emphasized utilizing his deep global network to turn the Ekstraklasa outfit into a major European football brand.

“Through our strong international connections, we have successfully laid down the foundations for robust new collaborations linking Poland, the European Union, and Turkey,” Çolak stated. “Our ongoing projects are entirely focused on expanding Cracovia into a globally recognized, sustainably successful football brand.”

Building Tomorrow’s Cracovia

The newly appointed president made it clear that his focus extends far beyond short-term matchday results, pointing out a new corporate era backed by the international vision of prominent sports investor Robert Platek.

“Our ultimate goal isn’t simply winning today; it is completely building the Cracovia of tomorrow,” Çolak asserted. “We are creating a fast, dynamic, young organization firmly fixed on sustainable sporting triumphs. Alongside a resilient on-pitch football structure, we aim to transform our corporate operations to make Cracovia an absolute model club across Europe.”