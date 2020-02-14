Turkish Super Lig betting odds preview – Who are favourites to lift the title in May

With the Turkish Super Lig slowly heading into the final stretch we thought it was about time to start weighing up the title challengers.

With 13 games left to play and just six points between the top seven, the league title, UEFA Champions League and Europa League places are all still up for grabs.

Favorite Trabzonspor

Despite sitting in second place Trabzonspor [They do have a game in hand mind you] are currently favorites with the bookies to lift the Super Lig title with odds of 4.35. The Black Sea storm boast the leagues best defense and have scored the most goals so far this term.

Crystal Palace ace Alexander Sorloth has been in excellent form this season with an impressive 16 goals and five assists in 20 league appearances.

Surprise Winners?

Sivasspor odds of being crowned champions have slipped in recent weeks after being held to a 1-1 draw in their last two league encounters. Riza Calimbay’s side sit in pole position but if recent results are anything to go by they could end up seeing themselves drop out the top seven in the coming weeks.

Last season’s runners up Basaksehir are second in line according to 22Bet with odds of 5.00.

Galatasaray & Fenerbahce

Meanwhile, Intercontinental rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are joint third favorites at odds of 5.50. Fenerbahce have stumbled over the last two weeks allowing their bitter rivals to leapfrog them into 5th place.

Fatih Terim’s side have a tendency to peak towards the end of the season and seeing that they have registered five wins on the trot, it seems like Galatasaray will be there or about come the end of the season.

Besiktas

Besiktas remain rank outsiders after enduring a turbulent season. The Black Eagles have had a change of president and manager over the last three months but their form has improved since the appointment of Sergen Yalcin.

22Bet have set odds of 9.00 for Besiktas lifting the Super Lig title in May.

Can Alanyaspor Spring a surprise

Despite sitting in 4th spot, having the joint best defence in the league, scoring the second-highest amount of goals in the league and having the league’s second-best striker (Papiss Cisse), Alanyaspor are rarely mentioned as title contenders.

They have the weakest squad among the title challengers but one of the leagues best up and coming managers in Erol Bulut who performed miracles with relegation candidates Yeni Malatyaspor. Don’t write them off just yet.

All To Play For

With 13 games yet to play, all is still to play for. However, one thing is clear, the Turkish Super Lig title race looks set to be one of Europe’s most tightly contested.