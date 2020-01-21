Turkish Super Lig review: Sivasspor kick off with a victory while Besiktas suffer shock home defeat

Sivasspor’s dream season continued over the weekend after pulling off a shock win against Besiktas at the Vodafone Arena.

Rıza Çalımbay’s side managed to overcome Besiktas despite going a man down in the second half after Ugur Ciftci was sent off for a reckless challenge.

If you are looking for Turkish Super Lig betting tips do make sure to head over to this page before the next round of games.

Meanwhile, both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce recorded victories to keep pace with the front runners. Emre Akbaba returned from a long-term injury to put his side in front while summer signing Falcao netted the winner.

Fenerbahce made light work of Gaziantep and moved within six points of leaders Sivasspor. The Yellow Canaries have endured a turbulent turn of the year which has seen Director of Football Damien Camolli vacate his role.

Basaksehir brushed aside Yeni Malatyaspor to secure all three points on Saturday. Okan Burak’s side are currently the third favourites to lift the Turkish Super Lig title with the bookies behind both Sivasspor and Fenerbahce.

The Istanbul based club have come agonisingly close to securing the title over the past two seasons, finishing two points behind champions Galatasaray last year.

Finally, Trabzonspor appear to be unaffected by their bizarre decision to sack manager Unal Karaman at the tail end of 2019, despite putting together an impressive run of form in the league.

Caretaker manager Hüseyin Çimşir led his side to a comfortable 6-0 win over relegation battlers Kasimpasa with on-loan Crystal Palace striker Sorloth netting a hat-trick.

As we look ahead to this weekend, all eyes will be on Fenerbahce’s clash with Basaksehir.

Okan Buruk’s side defeated Fenerbahce by a 3-2 score like at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium last season however, the Yellow Canaries are in good form at home having registered four wins on the bounce.