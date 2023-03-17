Turkish Super Lig title race predictions – Can Galatasaray be stopped?

The Turkish Super Lig has turned into a two horse race between league leaders Galatasaray and second placed Fenerbahce.

We take a look at the title race and who we expect to lift the league title by the end of the season. For more football predictions look no further and also check our weekly tips.

Third placed Besiktas have falld 14 points behind the leaders effectively putting them out of the race.

A runners-up spot which would secure Champions League football is still on the cards as they are currently just five points behind Fenerbahce – who have a game in hand.

In fact, Fenerbahce could find themselves out of the race if they drop any more points.

The Lions are in red hot form having won their last 14 league games and have actually recorded 17 victories in a row in all competitions.

At this stage the title is Galatasaray’s to lose. Manager Okan Buruk has built a strong team with star names such as Mauro Icardi, Nicolo Zaniolo and Lucas Torreira as well as up and coming players such as Sacha Boey, Nelson and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Not only have the Yellow-Reds got pound for pound the strongest squad in the league, Buruk has managed to get them to click remarkably well.

Zaniolo only joined in February and ended up scoring on his debut winning Galatasaray an important three points against Kasimpasa on the weekend.

The only side that offer competition this season is Fenerbahce. They have the experienced Jorge Jesus at their helm and have also built a strong team.

The Yellow Canaries have some of the most exciting young Turkish players in the league with Ferdi Kadioglu and wonder-kid Arda Guler being given a chance to shine.

Jesus has done a stellar job in his first season in charge adapting to Turkish football and building a side with players that could go onto achieve great success long after he has left – he is being touted as leaving at the end of the season.

It is also worth noting that Fenerbahce are also competing in the Europa League which could distract their attention from the Super Lig.

The Yellow-Canaries have not won the league title since 2014 and club president Ali Koc is desperate to break the curse.

And any other year I’d expect this Fenerbahce side to go onto lift the title but I can’t see this Galatasaray side being stopped.

In fact, I don’t even think they have hit top gear yet. Once Zaniolo really settles in he could take this team to another level.

This is arguably one of the strongest Galatasaray sides we have ever seen and if they do go onto lift the league title they could pull off a shock or two in the Champions League next term.

Prediction: Galatasaray to win league title