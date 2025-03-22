Turkish Talents Yildiz and Uzun Shine in CIES Top Under-20 List

Turkish football’s rising stars, Kenan Yildiz and Can Uzun, have earned prestigious recognition, securing spots among the world’s elite under-20 footballers in a recent study by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

The CIES report, which assesses the performances of young players globally, highlights the impressive progress of the two Turkish internationals.

Leading the pack is Barcelona’s exceptional young winger, Lamine Yamal, who garnered the top position with a score of 90.8.

Juventus’s Kenan Yildiz, whose dynamic displays in Serie A have captured widespread attention, secured an impressive 5th place with a score of 85.7.

Can Uzun, currently making waves in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, rounded out the top ten in 9th place, earning a score of 82.3.

The CIES list [per AA] showcases a diverse array of young talent from across Europe and beyond.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Désiré Doué claimed the third spot, while Barcelona’s defensive prodigy, Pau Cubarsí, followed closely in fourth.

Sporting Lisbon’s Conrad Harder and Geovany Quenda, representing Denmark and Portugal respectively, secured second and tenth positions.

Other notable names include Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, Porto’s Martim Fernandes, and Palmeiras’ Estêvão Willian, further illustrating the global reach of burgeoning football talent.

The CIES rankings provide a data-driven insight into the performances of young players, highlighting their impact on the footballing world.

Yildiz’s and Uzun’s inclusion in this prestigious list underscores the promising future of Turkish football, as these young stars continue to make their mark on the international stage.

CIES Top Under-20 Performers:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – 90.8

Conrad Harder (Sporting Lisbon) – 88.4

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88.2

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona) – 86.3

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) – 85.7

Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth) – 84.3

Martim Fernandes (Porto) – 83.5

Estêvão Willian (Palmeiras) – 83.2

Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt) – 82.3

Geovany Quenda (Sporting Lisbon) – 82.2