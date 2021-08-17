Turkish Teams In Europe 2021/22

After finishing in the top three positions in the Super Lig last season, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce secured their place in competitions with Europe’s elite. However, it was a feat short lived for Galatasaray as they suffered an early exit before their domestic season had even begun.

Galatasaray finished level on points with eventual league winners Besiktas last season but their agonising one-goal deficit compared to their rivals meant that they had to compete in the qualification stakes of the UEFA Champions League rather than be granted an automatic route through to the group stage. However, their campaign was short lived following defeats home and away to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. After going down 5-1 in the Netherlands, it was a tough ask of Fatih Terim’s side to progress and they ended up going two goals down before clawing one back late on in the game which proved to be nowhere near enough.

However, all is not lost for Galatasaray as despite their early exit from the Champions League, they remain in the Europa League following a 1-1 draw against Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone last week. It wasn’t the result fans of the Turkish side were hoping for as they headed into the match as strong favourites. They now must make the trip to McDiarmid Park in Perth in an attempt to go one better to progress through to the final stage where they would meet Danish side Randers. They are again favourites to progress with some UK free bets sites offering various betting offers for the match.

For Fenerbahce, their European campaign begins on 19th August when they will play either Azerbaijani club Neftçi Baku or Finnish side HJK in their opening fixture of the UEFA Europa League Play-offs. Neftçi Baku and HJK drew 2-2 in their match in Azerbaijan earlier in the month with the replay being played on Thursday 12th August. Should Fenerbahce progress past their opponents over the two legs, they will be entered into the group stage draw which takes place on 27th August with the first matches taking place from mid-September.

They’re currently priced at 100/1 to go all the way in the competition but will be hoping to match their best performance which was back in 2013 when they reached the semi-finals and were eventually eliminated by Portugese side Benfica after winning the first leg 1-0 but suffering a 3-1 defeat away from home.

Besiktas also haven’t started their European campaign for the 2021/22 season as they automatically qualified for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League due to topping the Super Lig last season. The only notable success the Turkish champions have had in the competition was back in 1987 when they reached the quarter-finals where they were defeated 7-0 on aggregate over two legs to Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

With the qualification rounds of the Champions League currently taking place, the group stage draws have yet to be made and are due to take place on 26th August.

Besiktas are currently priced at 500/1 to win the tournament with online bookmaker William Hill.