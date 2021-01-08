Turkish TV mogul gives transfer update over Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil

Turkish television mogul Acun Ilicali has given a transfer update regarding Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Ilica is a close friend of Ozil and is rumored to be involved in part sponsoring a potential move to Fenerbahce.

He revealed that an agreement has to be reached with Arsenal and that Ozil has to resolve his situation with the club and that a move to Fenerbahce could become a possibility.

Ilica expects Fenerbahce Ali Koc to make a statement regarding the latest situation.

“I really like Mesut Ozil,” Ilica said.

“I really like Fenerbahce. I’m involved in the effort to try and get Ozil to Fenerbahce but he needs to sort out his agreement with Arsenal and then a move could be a possibility.

“I can’t get into all the details, that is for club president Ali Koc to reveal but I expect there will be a statement from him soon.

“We could get some good news soon.”

Fenerbahce have been linked with Ozil for years and he has just over six months left on his Arsenal contract.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of the squad by Mikel Arteta.

Arteta does have the option to register Ozil in January which would see him play out the rest of his contract.

Ozil is, however, free to talk with other clubs in January and will leave as a free agent at the end of the season unless Arsenal offer a new contract.