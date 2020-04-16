Turkish wonderkid Abdulkadir Omur admits he wants Barcelona move

Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur has admitted that he wants to play for Barcelona.

In an interview with Fanatik the Turkey international revealed that Barcelona would be his dream move.

He made it clear that he is a huge Messi fan and that he loves watching Barca in his spare time.

“I am a huge fan of Barcelona and love watching them play,” Omur said.

“I have always dreamed of playing for Barcelona since I was a kid.

“I know they compare me to Messi in Turkey but I still have to develop a lot to reach that level.

“Maybe in 2-3 years I can get near that level.

“But I do want to play for Barcelona and represent my country abroad.”

The 20-year-old has been linked with several major European clubs including Barcelona.

Omur had one goal and two assists in 660 minutes of first-team football this season.

The attacking midfielder missed most of the season due to injury but recovered just a few weeks before the Super Lig was suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

The Turkey international is one of the most highly-rated young talents in the league.

Omur rose through the youth ranks at Trabzonspor and has been a first-team star since the age of 18.

The rising star has 10 goals and 18 assists in 82 appearances for the Black Sea based side.

The Trabzonspor ace also has four international assists for Turkey.