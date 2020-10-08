Turkish wonderkids Ravil Tagir & Emre Celtik make Guardian Next Generation 2020 list

Turkish wonderkids Ravil Tagir and Emre Celtik made the Guardian newspaper ‘Next Generation 2017: 60 of the best young talents in world football’ list.

Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football was responsible for the selection of the Tagir who enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past season and Celtik.

Aged 16 Tagir established himself as a first-team player for Altinordu, playing a full season of competitive football.

The rising star attracted widespread interest after an impressive breakthrough season and ended up being snapped up by reigning champions Basaksehir.

Cengiz Under also moved from Altinordu to Basaksehir before being signed by Roma.

Celtik meanwhile, has managed to break into the Altinordu first team this season and is expected to feature for the Izmir based side.

Tagir and Celtik are part of a very talented Turkey U17 generation and are regular call ups for the youth national team setup.

Tagir has already been promoted to the U21 side where he has made three appearances.

Altinordu have invested heavily in youth development over the past few years earning a reputation for excellence in the field.

The Izmir based club have one of the most extensive academy systems in Turkey and plan to develop the future stars of Turkish football.

Two of the most valuable Turkish footballers today, Cengiz Under and Caglar Soyuncu are both Altinordu academy products.