Türkiye Climbs FIFA World Rankings Following Play-off Victory Over Romania

The latest update to the FIFA World Rankings has been released, reflecting the high-stakes results from the 2026 World Cup Play-off semifinals and recent international friendlies.

Following their gritty 1-0 victory over Romania at the Tüpraş Stadium, the Turkish National Team has officially solidified its position among the world’s elite. The “Crescent-Stars” have moved up the ladder, now sitting at 23rd place in the global rankings with 1592.43 points.

The Top Tier Remains Crowded

While Türkiye’s rise is the headline for local fans, the top of the table remains a battleground for the world’s footballing superpowers. Spain continues to hold the #1 spot, narrowly edging out France and Argentina.

FIFA Top 10 (As of March 27, 2026):

Spain (1877.18 pts)

France (1873.96 pts)

Argentina (1873.33 pts)

England (1834.12 pts)

Portugal (1760.38 pts)

Brazil (1756.49 pts)

Netherlands (1756.27 pts)

Morocco (1754.59 pts)

Belgium (1730.71 pts)

Germany (1724.15 pts)

The “Play-off Effect”

Türkiye’s climb to 23rd is a testament to the team’s consistency under Vincenzo Montella. By defeating Romania, Türkiye not only secured a place in the Play-off Final but also earned significant ranking points by overcoming a tough European opponent in a competitive fixture.

Other notable positions in the top 25 include Italy (12th), USA (15th), and Japan (19th). Türkiye currently sits just behind South Korea (22nd) and Iran (21st), with the potential to break into the top 20 should they defeat Kosovo in the winner-takes-all final on Tuesday.

What’s Next?

Türkiye’s ranking could see another significant jump if they successfully qualify for the World Cup next week. A victory in Pristina against Kosovo would not only grant them a ticket to North America but also likely propel them past their Asian rivals in the standings.