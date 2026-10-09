Türkiye Drop to 31st Place in Latest FIFA World Rankings Following Nations League Defeats

The Turkish national football team has dropped four spots to 31st position in the latest FIFA World Rankings released for October, reflecting a difficult stretch of results in UEFA Nations League Group A1.

Having sat in 27th place following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Crescent-Stars accumulated 1,563 total ranking points after consecutive group stage setbacks against top-tier European opposition saw them slide out of the global top 30.

Group A1 Opponents Maintain High-Ranked Positions

Türkiye’s direct rivals in Nations League Group A1 experienced no major ranking slippage. 2026 World Cup finalists France held onto 3rd place overall with 1,958 points, while Belgium maintained 8th position (1,779 points) and Italy preserved 15th spot (1,713 points).

The ranking pressure underlines the difficulty of competing in League A’s elite bracket, where back-to-back losses carry heavy points deductions under FIFA’s coefficient weighting system.

Spain Lead Global Standings; Next Update Slated for November

At the pinnacle of the global rankings, reigning World and European champions Spain retain 1st place with 2,011 points. World Cup runners-up Argentina occupy 2nd place (1,972 points), followed by France (3rd) and England (4th with 1,925 points). Portugal surged two places into 5th with 1,807 points.

FIFA confirmed that the next official world rankings update will be published on Wednesday, November 18, following the conclusion of the upcoming international fixture window.