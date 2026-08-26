Turkiye Face Major Setback as Kenan Yıldız Sustains Foot Fracture Ahead of Nations League Fixtures

Türkiye national team star and Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız is facing a extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a hairline fracture in his left foot, casting severe doubt over his availability for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

The 21-year-old attacker experienced discomfort following Juventus’s 1-0 victory against Frosinone in their Serie A season opener, where he was withdrawn in the 69th minute for Jérémie Boga. Subsequent medical evaluations conducted at Juventus’s J Medical facility in Turin confirmed an incomplete fracture.

Extended Recovery and Surgical Considerations

Medical staff in Turin are weighing whether to perform corrective surgery on the young forward. While surgery would aim to secure a complete recovery rather than expedite his return, initial timelines estimate an absence of two to three months depending on the chosen treatment pathway:

Medical Outlook: Specialists noted that foot fractures are delicate for dynamic wingers who rely heavily on rapid acceleration, deceleration, and sharp direction changes.

Impact on Juventus: Beyond his absence on the pitch, the setback is forcing Juventus to reconsider their late summer transfer plans to bolster their attacking depth.

International Impact for Türkiye

The timing presents a major challenge for national team manager Vincenzo Montella, as Yıldız is expected to miss Türkiye’s opening stretch of high-profile UEFA Nations League encounters:

Sept 25: vs. France 🇫🇷

Sept 28: vs. Italy 🇮🇹

Oct 2: vs. Belgium 🇧🇪

With 31 caps and five goals for his country, Yıldız has established himself alongside Arda Güler as one of Türkiye’s crucial offensive focal points. His expected absence leaves a major void in the national team’s attack ahead of a formidable autumn schedule.