Turkiye Faces Venezuela at Chase Stadium in Final Pre-World Cup Warm-Up

Turkey will wrap up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup this Saturday when they face Venezuela in an international friendly at Chase Stadium in the United States. The fixture provides Vincenzo Montella’s squad with a vital opportunity to acclimate to North American conditions ahead of the tournament kick-off.

Team Analysis & Form Guide

Venezuela

La Vinotinto enters the match looking to find stability under head coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, who has managed just three games since taking the helm (recording one victory and two losses). Venezuela, who have never qualified for a World Cup in their history, finished fifth in the 2024 Copa America.

Their last outing on March 30 resulted in a penalty shootout defeat to Uzbekistan following a scoreless draw. This match marks the first-ever meeting between Venezuela and Turkey, with the South American side looking to snap a two-game losing streak against UEFA opponents.

Turkey

Turkey is preparing for its first World Cup appearance since their historic run in 2002, marking only their third time participating in the tournament overall. Montella’s side enters the contest in spectacular form, seeking their seventh victory in eight matches.

The Crescent-Stars recently dismantled North Macedonia 4-0 on June 1, marking their third consecutive clean sheet and highlighting a formidable backline that has kept opponents scoreless in four of their last five outings. Turkey has also displayed consistent offensive firepower, netting two or more goals in five of their last seven games.

Team News & Tactical Outlook

Venezuela

Vizcarrondo is expected to shield goalkeeper Jose Contreras with a central defensive partnership of Carlos Vivas and Nahuel Ferraresi. The midfield engine room will likely be patrolled by Telasco Segovia and Cristian Casseres. Up front, creative duties will fall to playmaker Wikelman Carmona, flanked by wingers David Martinez and Gleiker Mendoza, all supporting lone striker Jesus Ramirez.

Potential Starting XI: Contreras; Aramburu, Vivas, Ferraresi, Quintero; Segovia, Casseres; Martinez, Carmona, Mendoza; Ramirez.

Turkey

With more than a week separating this friendly from their opening World Cup group game, Montella is poised to field a formidable starting lineup. Manchester United’s Altay Bayindir is expected to start between the posts behind center-backs Ozan Kabak and Caglar Soyuncu.

In midfield, Salih Ozcan and Beşiktaş’s Orkun Kokcu are tipped to form the double pivot, allowing star talents Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz to spearhead the attack alongside Can Uzun and forward Serdar Gul. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu may be rested on the bench as an option.

Potential Starting XI: Bayindir; Muldur, Kabak, Soyuncu, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Kokcu; Uzun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul.