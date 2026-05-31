Turkiye Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling North Macedonia

Vincenzo Montella’s high-flying Turkish side returns to the pitch this Monday, June 1, 2026, as they welcome North Macedonia to Istanbul for a high-stakes international friendly. After securing a string of impressive results, the Crescent-Stars are widely expected to maintain their dominance against a North Macedonian squad currently mired in a severe winless rut.

Turkey: The Montella Revolution Continues

Turkey enters this fixture in exceptional form, having won seven of their previous ten matches across all competitions.Most recently, the National Team picked up clinical back-to-back victories over Romania and Kosovo. Under the guidance of Montella, the team has developed a more reliable and disciplined tactical identity, averaging a healthy 2.1 goals per game during their recent run.

The primary focus remains on the “Golden Generation” leading the attack. Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler is slated to play a pivotal role, with his creative flair essential for breaking down defensive blocks. While Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu is ruled out with an injury, and Juventus youngster Kenan Yıldız is battling fitness concerns, Turkey still boasts significant firepower, with Barış Alper Yılmaz tipped as a potential first goalscorer.

North Macedonia: A “Lynx” in Search of an Answer

In contrast, North Macedonia travels to Istanbul on the back of a dismal six-game winless streak. Coach Goce Sedloski has prioritized defensive stability, which resulted in consecutive goalless draws against the Republic of Ireland and Bosnia & Herzegovina. However, the visitors have struggled significantly in the final third, averaging just 0.5 goals per game on their travels.

Napoli’s Eljif Elmas remains the central figure and primary creative outlet for the “Lynxes”. Their task is made more difficult by the absence of winger Daniel Musovski, who is sidelined with an injury. Having scored only twice in their last seven matches, North Macedonia faces an uphill battle to penetrate a disciplined Turkish defense.

Match Prediction: Turkey 3-1 North Macedonia

Statistical models and analysts lean heavily toward a comfortable home victory. Given Turkey’s attacking quality—demonstrated by 16 goals in their last six outings—and the visitors’ offensive drought, a clean sheet for the hosts combined with a multi-goal victory is the most probable outcome.