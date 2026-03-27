Turkiye on the Brink: Arda Guler Mastery Sets Up Play-off Final Against Kosovo

Türkiye moved one step closer to their first FIFA World Cup appearance in over two decades tonight, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Romania at a raucous Tüpraş Stadium. The narrow win sends the “Crescent-Stars” into a winner-takes-all play-off final, leaving them just 90 minutes away from their first finals since their historic third-place finish in 2002.

A Wall of Sound at Beşiktaş Park

Mircea Lucescu’s Romania arrived in Istanbul seeking to break a year-long winless streak on the road, but they were met with a hostile atmosphere from the first whistle. Every touch from the visitors was greeted by a deafening chorus of whistles from the Turkish faithful, who watched their side dominate the early possession.

Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu was a constant engine down the left flank, while the teenage duo of Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız provided the creative spark. Romania, however, nearly silenced the crowd against the run of play; Ianis Hagi wasted a golden opportunity with a miskick before Vlad Dragomir rattled the underside of the crossbar from close range—though the latter was ultimately spared by the assistant’s offside flag.

The Breakthrough: Güler to Kadıoğlu

Despite the pressure, the match remained deadlocked at the interval after Güler fired a curling effort over the bar following a high press from Yıldız. However, Türkiye’s persistence paid off in the 53rd minute.

Güler, the Real Madrid playmaker, unlocked the Romanian defense with a sublime, searching long ball that found the surging run of Kadıoğlu. The fullback showed striker-like composure, sliding the ball through the legs of Ionuț Radu to ignite celebrations across the capital.

Woodwork and Close Calls

The second half became a showcase of near-misses. Romania, desperate to maintain their streak of scoring in eight consecutive away matches, pushed forward but left gaps at the back. Yıldız almost doubled the lead with a fierce strike that cracked against the crossbar, a feat later repeated by Güler as Türkiye searched for a cushion.

Romania’s final chance at salvation came through Valentin Mihăilă, whose shot pinged off the inside of the post. To the relief of the home fans, the flag was once again raised for offside, effectively ending the contest.

The Final Hurdle

The defeat extends Romania’s agonizing World Cup exile to 28 years. For Türkiye, the victory marks their eighth win in 11 matches on home soil, cementing their status as one of Europe’s most improved sides under Vincenzo Montella.

Türkiye now prepares for a high-stakes away trip to face either Slovakia or Kosovo on March 31. The winner of that encounter will secure a coveted place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.