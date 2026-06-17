Turkiye Relocates World Cup Base to San Jose Ahead of Critical Paraguay Showdown

The Turkish National Football Team has officially adjusted its operational base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, transitioning from its training center in Arizona to San Jose, California, as preparations intensify for their crucial Group D fixture against Paraguay.

The “Crescent-Stars” completed their final training block in Arizona before boarding a flight to Northern California, arriving in San Jose around mid-day local time to establish their new camp.

Tactical Drills Underway in California

Head coach Vincenzo Montella wasted no time putting his squad to work. Turkey conducted an intensive evening training session at 6:30 PM local time to acclimate to the Bay Area conditions.

The session commenced with standard athletic conditioning and dynamic warm-ups before transitioning to technical ball work. Montella then oversaw a detailed tactical rehearsal explicitly tailored to counter Paraguay’s defensive system. The training block concluded with a high-intensity, full-pitch intra-squad scrimmage to test alternative attacking combinations.

“It’s Not Over Until We Say So” — Çakır Defiant

Following the opening-round disappointment against Australia, a strong sense of defiance has emerged from within the Turkish locker room. Speaking from the new team camp, goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır delivered a rallying cry to the supporters back home.

“It’s not over until we say it’s over,” Çakır asserted, emphasizing the squad’s collective belief that their World Cup destiny remains entirely salvageable.

Turkey’s rigorous preparation schedule will continue with another tactical session on Thursday. The team is fully focused on securing a vital victory when they step onto the pitch on June 20 at Levi’s Stadium in nearby Santa Clara.