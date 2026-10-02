Turkiye Seek First Nations League Points in Critical Away Test Against Belgium – Probable Lineups

Türkiye travel to face Belgium tonight at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège, with technical director Vincenzo Montella under immediate pressure to collect the Crescent-Stars’ first points of their UEFA Nations League Group A1 campaign.

Following consecutive group-stage defeats to France (1-0) and Italy (4-1), Türkiye sit bottom of Group A1 without a point, making the trip to Belgium a critical juncture in maintaining top-tier status.

Montella Prepares Defensive Recalls for Road Test

Montella is set to restructure his backline to combat Belgium’s central threat, spearheaded by Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Abdülkerim Bardakcı are scheduled to return to the defensive line alongside Merih Demirel and Zeki Çelik, while Altay Bayındır is expected to retain his spot in goal. In central midfield, Salih Özcan and İsmail Yüksek are slated to anchor the engine room, providing a platform for an attacking trio of Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Arda Güler, and Yunus Akgün behind striker Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Yellow Card Risk Hangs Over Key Performers

Beyond securing a result, Türkiye face disciplinary caution in Liège. Four key starters—Arda Güler, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Can Uzun, and Salih Özcan—enter the match on yellow card warnings. A single booking for any of the four would rule them out of Tuesday’s return fixture against Italy in Bologna.

Probable Lineups

Türkiye (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayındır; Zeki Çelik, Merih Demirel, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Salih Özcan, İsmail Yüksek; Yunus Akgün, Arda Güler, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Joaquin Seys, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne; Roméo Lavia, Youri Tielemans; Dodi Lukébakio, Kevin De Bruyne, Mika Godts; Charles De Ketelaere.