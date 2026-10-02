Türkiye Seek Urgently Needed Turnaround Against Belgium in UEFA Nations League A1 Test

Türkiye head into Friday’s UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture against Belgium at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne under immediate pressure to reverse an alarming start to their top-tier campaign.

Vincenzo Montella’s Crescent-Stars sit rooted to the bottom of the group without a point following consecutive home losses—a 1-0 setback against France followed by a heavy 4-1 defeat to Italy in Bursa.

Montella Prepares Tactical Changes for Road Test

Facing a formidable Belgian side featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere, Montella is expected to reshuffle his starting XI to establish defensive stability.

Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır is cleared to return after serving a one-match suspension, while experienced defenders Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Ferdi Kadıoğlu are slated for starting recalls. Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler will once again be tasked with directing central progression and chance creation.

Critical Road Trip in Group A1 Survival

With a trip to Bologna to face Italy following three days later, the encounter in Liège begins a pivotal 180-minute window for Türkiye’s Nations League A status.

Belgium, sitting second in Group A1 after a win and a loss, will be without suspended winger Diego Moreira, presenting Türkiye with an opening to assert themselves as they aim to collect their first points of the campaign.