Turkiye Solidify Top-10 Standings in Updated UEFA Country Coefficient Rankings

Türkiye have reinforced their ninth-place standing in the official UEFA country coefficient rankings following a strong midweek showing across European competition.

Galatasaray’s historic 4-2 away triumph over LOSC Lille, combined with Fenerbahçe’s 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague, have elevated Türkiye’s total tally to 51.675 points.

UEFA Country Coefficient Standings (Top 12)

The current coefficient standings dictate direct qualification pathways and group-stage seedings for upcoming European cycles:

England: 105.574 Italy: 90.017 Spain: 84.868 Germany: 83.259 France: 70.582 Portugal: 66.550 Belgium: 60.850 Netherlands: 54.062 TÜRKIYE: 51.675 Greece: 45.813 Poland: 45.525 Czechia: 45.525

Qualification Directives & Structural Impact

Holding ninth position provides crucial structural security for Süper Lig clubs competing in European football: