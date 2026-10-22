Turkiye Solidify Top-10 Standings in Updated UEFA Country Coefficient Rankings

Türkiye have reinforced their ninth-place standing in the official UEFA country coefficient rankings following a strong midweek showing across European competition.
Galatasaray’s historic 4-2 away triumph over LOSC Lille, combined with Fenerbahçe’s 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague, have elevated Türkiye’s total tally to 51.675 points.
UEFA Country Coefficient Standings (Top 12)
The current coefficient standings dictate direct qualification pathways and group-stage seedings for upcoming European cycles:
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England: 105.574
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Italy: 90.017
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Spain: 84.868
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Germany: 83.259
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France: 70.582
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Portugal: 66.550
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Belgium: 60.850
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Netherlands: 54.062
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TÜRKIYE: 51.675
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Greece: 45.813
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Poland: 45.525
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Czechia: 45.525
Qualification Directives & Structural Impact
Holding ninth position provides crucial structural security for Süper Lig clubs competing in European football:
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Direct Qualification Protection: Maintaining a top-10 position guarantees the Süper Lig champion a direct berth into the UEFA Champions League main phase, bypassing summer qualification rounds.
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Chasing Eredivisie: Türkiye have narrowed the gap with eighth-placed Netherlands (54.062 points) to under 2.4 points, putting pressure on Dutch clubs in upcoming fixtures.
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Buffer Over Pursuit Pack: With 10th-placed Greece sitting on 45.813 points, Türkiye hold a comfortable 5.862-point cushion, ensuring a stable foundation heading into the second half of the European group stages.