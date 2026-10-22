Turkiye Solidify Top-10 Standings in Updated UEFA Country Coefficient Rankings

By
Emre Sarigul
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Türkiye have reinforced their ninth-place standing in the official UEFA country coefficient rankings following a strong midweek showing across European competition.

Galatasaray’s historic 4-2 away triumph over LOSC Lille, combined with Fenerbahçe’s 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague, have elevated Türkiye’s total tally to 51.675 points.

UEFA Country Coefficient Standings (Top 12)

The current coefficient standings dictate direct qualification pathways and group-stage seedings for upcoming European cycles:

  1. England: 105.574

  2. Italy: 90.017

  3. Spain: 84.868

  4. Germany: 83.259

  5. France: 70.582

  6. Portugal: 66.550

  7. Belgium: 60.850

  8. Netherlands: 54.062

  9. TÜRKIYE: 51.675

  10. Greece: 45.813

  11. Poland: 45.525

  12. Czechia: 45.525

Qualification Directives & Structural Impact

Holding ninth position provides crucial structural security for Süper Lig clubs competing in European football:

  • Direct Qualification Protection: Maintaining a top-10 position guarantees the Süper Lig champion a direct berth into the UEFA Champions League main phase, bypassing summer qualification rounds.

  • Chasing Eredivisie: Türkiye have narrowed the gap with eighth-placed Netherlands (54.062 points) to under 2.4 points, putting pressure on Dutch clubs in upcoming fixtures.

  • Buffer Over Pursuit Pack: With 10th-placed Greece sitting on 45.813 points, Türkiye hold a comfortable 5.862-point cushion, ensuring a stable foundation heading into the second half of the European group stages.