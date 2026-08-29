Türkiye Strengthens 9th Position in UEFA Country Coefficients Following European Play-offs

Türkiye has consolidated its position in 9th place in the latest UEFA country coefficient rankings following the conclusion of the European qualifying play-off round matches on Thursday night.

With Beşiktaş securing their spot in the UEFA Europa League despite a second-leg loss, Trabzonspor shifting to the UEFA Conference League, and Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe already locked into the UEFA Champions League, Turkish football maintains a strong foundation for the 2026–27 European season.

Latest UEFA Country Coefficient Standings

The updated top-tier rankings after the play-off round stand as follows:

Rank Country Points Active Teams 1. England 95.874 8/8 2. Italy 84.409 8/8 3. Spain 78.489 8/8 4. Germany 74.544 7/7 5. France 62.093 7/7 6. Netherlands 56.400 6/6 7. Portugal 52.816 5/5 8. Belgium 46.200 5/5 9. Türkiye 39.700 4/5 10. Czechia 37.550 4/5

Crucial Season for Top-10 Security

Maintaining 9th place provides significant structural benefits for Turkish clubs in future European seasons, ensuring direct qualification paths and favorable seeding slots.

With four Turkish representatives participating across the expanded single-league phases of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, Türkiye has built a comfortable buffer over 10th-placed Czechia as the main tournament phases begin.