Turkiye vs Armenia: Turkish National Team Hoping to Extend Lead at Top of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group D

The Turkish national football team will play a crucial match against Armenia tonight in the fifth round of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship qualification group stage.

Turkiye is currently in first place in the group with 9 points, and a win against Armenia would give them a significant advantage in the qualification process.

The match will be played at the Eskişehir Yeni Stadium in Eskişehir, Turkiye, and will start at 21:45 local time.

It will be refereed by Daniele Orsato from Italy, with Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as assistant referees and Antonio Rapuano as the fourth official.

The other match in the group on tonight will be between Croatia and Latvia.

Croatia is currently in third place in the group with 4 points, while Latvia is in last place with no points.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the UEFA European Football Championship 2024. The group stage will end on November 16-21, 2023.

The match is being played at the Eskişehir Yeni Stadium because it is the home stadium of the Turkish national team.

The referee, Daniele Orsato, is a FIFA World Cup referee and is considered to be one of the best referees in the world.

The match is being broadcast live in Turkey on the TRT 1 television channel.

The match is important for both teams, as a win for either team would give them a significant advantage in the qualification process.

