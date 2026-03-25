Turkiye vs Romania Preview: Crescent Stars Battle to End Decades of World Cup Exile

The lights of Beşiktaş will shine on a high-stakes “clash of the eras” this Thursday, as Türkiye and Romania meet in a 2026 World Cup European playoff semi-final. For both nations, the fixture represents more than just a tactical battle; it is a desperate bid to reclaim a seat at football’s top table after more than twenty years in the wilderness.

The Weight of 2002

The historical symmetry between the two sides is striking. Both nations last graced a World Cup finals in 2002. While Türkiye famously captured a bronze medal that year—their last appearance in a 48-year span—Romania’s absence stretches even further back to 1998.

Under the guidance of Vincenzo Montella, the “Crescent-Stars” enter the playoffs with significant momentum.

Türkiye finished a formidable second in Group E, pushing reigning European champions Spain to the brink and amassing 13 points—a tally that outperformed every other runner-up in the qualifying groups.

However, FIFA’s 25th-ranked side knows that their statistical dominance will mean little if they cannot navigate past Romania and a potential final against either Slovakia or Kosovo next Tuesday.

The Lucescu Factor

Standing in Türkiye’s way is a familiar face: Mircea Lucescu. The veteran manager is tasked with ending Romania’s 28-year World Cup drought. After a dominant run in the 1990s, the “Tricolours” have twice faltered at the playoff stage (2002 and 2014).

Despite a lackluster third-place finish in Group H, Romania secured their playoff berth through an unbeaten Nations League campaign. Currently ranked 49th in the world, they arrive in Istanbul as underdogs but possess a psychological edge, having twice defeated potential final opponents Kosovo in recent months.

Tactical Battlegrounds

Montella is expected to stick with Uğurcan Çakır in goal, despite the keeper conceding 10 times during the qualifying phase. The tactical heartbeat of the team remains Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who will look to pull the strings from deep, while the creative “magic” will be expected from the youthful trio of Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Romania will look to their own “golden names” to provide the spark. Ianis Hagi, Florin Tănase, and Dennis Man—who combined for six goals in qualifying—remain the primary threats. Additionally, the attacking output of experienced left-back Nicușor Bancu will be a key area for the Turkish defense to monitor.

Projected Starting Lineups

Türkiye:

Çakır; Çelik, Akaydın, Demiral, Kadıoğlu; Çalhanoğlu, Yüksek; Aydın, Güler, Yıldız; Aktürkoğlu.

Romania:

Radu; Rațiu, Burcă, Ghiță, Bancu; Tănase, Screciu, Dragomir; Man, Bîrligea, Hagi.