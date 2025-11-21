Türkiye’s Chances at World Cup 2026

The domestic football scene in Türkiye is currently in turmoil, due to the betting scandal that has now incriminated players as well as referees. It will take a long time before this messy episode of Turkish football history is cleaned up, but fans might be able to take solace in the national team’s chances of playing at World Cup 2026.

For a nation with such a strong footballing history, it is incredible that Türkiye has only ever participated in two World Cup finals, first in 1954 and then in 2002. With it being 23 years since Turkey even played a tournament game, it is not surprising that most of the good betting websites around the world do not fancy the team’s chances.

But Türkiye was unfancied back in 2002, and then went on to reach the semifinals and claim the third-placed spot, beating both co-hosts – Japan and South Korea – on the way. With the qualifying campaign still alive, this article will look at what still needs to happen for Türkiye to qualify for the finals, which players can make the difference, and just what we should expect from the national team at World Cup 2026.

Qualifying Campaign

It has been a rollercoaster ride of a qualifying campaign so far for Vincenzo Montella and his players. A hard-fought win away in Tbilisi against Georgia set things off on the right foot, suggesting that a potential challenge to runaway favorites Spain was possible. Those dreams were cruelly dashed just three days later as Türkiye was demolished by Luis de la Fuente’s side six goals to nil.

Since then, realistic hopes of making it to World Cup 2026 have really centered on finishing second in the group and qualifying through the playoffs. Big wins against Bulgaria and Georgia have calmed the nerves, and now only an unprecedented goal difference swing in Türkiye’s favor will see the Crescent-Stars wait until March next year to see whether they can finally make another finals.

Türkiye, as with all UEFA teams, will avoid the lottery of an inter-confederation playoff, but will need to play at least three games in the early months of next year to determine its World Cup fate. Türkiye stands a chance of being seeded in pot one thanks to its FIFA ranking, which might line up a relatively easier route to a playoff final by it facing a Nations League qualifier in the semifinal.

Players to Look Out For

Vincenzo Montella is enjoying a very exciting time as the head coach of the Türkiye national team. Taking over from the unpopular Stefan Kuntz, Montella was able to navigate the end of the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, the tournament itself, and then a successful Nations League campaign before the current World Cup qualifying games.

Along the way, Montella has been able to call up a number of exceptionally gifted young players to his squad, bolstering the experiences and talent that were already there. Although there has been a worrying trend of not being able to deal with sustained pressure, Montella has some real creative depth in his squad that can take a game to almost anyone.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoglu will lead the side, but he will be aided by the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Arda Güler. Those two have already played well over 20 games for their country, and there are others, such as the currently injured Can Uzin, adding to its already dangerous attacking potential.

Goals continue to be spread around the squad, which is to be applauded and encouraged, even if a world-class goal-scoring striker might turn Türkiye into a real threat at next year’s finals.

World Cup Hopes

Let’s assume for a moment that Türkiye will be able to get through the playoff rounds and qualify for only its third-ever World Cup finals. Just how well can the current team do? With an expanded format that gives the chance for much smaller nations than Türkiye to play on the biggest stage, there might be an opportunity to play teams much lower down in the FIFA rankings. Türkiye are ranked 26th, while Uzbekistan and Cape Verde (55th and 71st, respectively) have already qualified.

If Türkiye books its berth in March, the identity of its group opponents will already be known. The draw for the World Cup groups takes place on December 5th, and Türkiye will be seeded according to its November 2025 ranking. That gives it an excellent chance of progressing to the knockout round as a first or second-placed team, or one of the best third-placed teams.

Obviously, all of this is getting ahead of ourselves a little bit, assuming that Türkiye will not only finally qualify for a World Cup finals again, but also that it will deal with the pressure and perform to its ability – not something that has always happened in the past. It will be up to Vincenzo Montella, his coaching staff, and the elder and more experienced players in the squad to ensure that the excitement doesn’t affect the way that the talented youngsters perform on such a global stage.

With the players at Türkiye’s disposal, there is an excellent chance that the team can do well at next summer’s World Cup (assuming it makes it there in the first place). Turkish fans everywhere, including in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will be fully behind the national team. Hopefully, Türkiye will get the chance to prove that it truly belongs at the top table of world football.