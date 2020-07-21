Two clubs keen on Everton striker Cenk Tosun

Besiktas and Fenerbahce are both interested in Everton outcast Cenk Tosun according to reports in Turkey.

Fotospor report that Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu reportedly held a meeting with Everton sporting director Marcel Brands over Zoom to discuss the possible transfer of Tosun.

Belozoglu also reportedly spoke about Bernard and Yerry Mina but that Tosun was his main focus.

In a separate report, Fotomac claim that Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi is keen on Tosun returning the Istanbul giants.

Cebi wants to personally talk with Tosun to convince him into coming back to the Black Eagles.

Tosun made a name for himself at Besiktas before his move to Everton in January 2018 so a move to Fenerbahce – the Black Eagles rivals – would be controversial to say the least.

However, Besiktas are cash strapped and have been struggling to pay their highest earners.

Loris Karius terminated his loan stay early after accusing the club of not paying his wages, Victor Ruiz terminated his contract accusing Besiktas of the same and Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny has an ongoing pay dispute.

Tosun would have to accept a drastic pay cut if he were to join Besiktas again.

Fenerbahce are not in a great financial state either but will have a higher wage budget next season.

Tosun joined Crystal Palace on loan in January but had his temporary stay cut short after picking up a serious injury.