Two Kasimpasa footballers test positive for Covid-19, Turkish Super Lig set to return on 12 June

Two Kasimpasa players tested positive for coronavirus today following tests conducted at the club training grounds.

The Istanbul based club released a statement on the official club website and social media accounts confirming the latest development.

The statement read: “On 13 May two footballers tested positive for Covid-19. The players in mention have been put into quarantine and their situation will be monitored closely.”

The Turkish Football Federation plan for the Super Lig to return on 12 June but several clubs who returned to training have had footballers or staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

Erzurumspor in the second-tier had eleven people test positive for coronavirus yesterday.

Additionally, Besiktas president Ahmed Nur Cebi and eight people at the club have also contracted the virus.

The Super Lig and all football leagues in Turkey are currently suspended due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The federation does, however, plan to complete the current league season despite other leagues such as the French, Belgium and Netherlands canceling their 2019-20 campaigns.

The Turkish basketball and volleyball league meanwhile, ended the season due to the global pandemic.