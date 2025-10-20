Two-Minute Nightmare: Beşiktaş Stunned by Gençlerbirliği in Shock Home Defeat

Beşiktaş endured a devastating and unexpected 2-1 loss at Tüpraş Stadium on Sunday, as a complete collapse over a crucial two-minute period allowed visiting side Gençlerbirliği to claim an unlikely victory. The defeat marks the Black Eagles’ first loss at home this Super League season and will undoubtedly prompt questions about the team’s late-game composure.

Ünder’s Strike Undone

Following a tense, goalless opening half, Beşiktaş finally broke the deadlock shortly after the restart. In the 47th minute, forward Cengiz Ünder found the back of the net, giving the home side the crucial 1-0 advantage that looked set to lead them to three points.

The Black Eagles controlled the tempo for much of the second half, attempting to protect their narrow lead. However, the introduction of substitutes and a sudden lapse in concentration proved catastrophic.

Defensive Meltdown Sinks Black Eagles

The stunning reversal began in the 79th minute. Substitute David Jurasek, who had only just entered the game, was involved in a moment of pure misfortune when his touch resulted in the ball being directed into his own net, instantly leveling the score at 1-1.

The shock of the own goal immediately destabilized the hosts, and Gençlerbirliği showed impressive opportunism to strike again. Just two minutes later, in the 81st minute, Tongya capitalized on the confusion, finding space to fire past the Beşiktaş goalkeeper and put the capital club ahead 2-1. The sudden and devastating double-strike left the home crowd stunned and Beşiktaş with virtually no time to recover.

League Table Impact

The unexpected 2-1 loss is a severe setback for Beşiktaş, who drop to 6th place in the Super League table with 13 points. The defeat halts their momentum and signals a worrying lapse in concentration that coach and players will need to address immediately.

Conversely, for Gençlerbirliği, the gritty away win provides a much-needed boost. They climb to 13th place with 9 points, having shown tremendous character to fight back after conceding early and holding onto their slender lead against a desperate Beşiktaş side in the final minutes.

The Black Eagles will now face intense scrutiny as they attempt to bounce back from a defeat that was snatched from the jaws of victory.