Two Nights of Madness: Turkiye’s Stark, Two-Game Path to the World Cup

After the long grind of a qualifying group—a campaign that saw Vincenzo Montella’s side run eventual leaders Spain close—Türkiye’s national team now faces the most uniquely Turkish of propositions: two sudden-death matches to reach the expanded 2026 World Cup.

In a footballing landscape where every outcome, every decision, and every appointment is currently viewed through the prism of the ongoing betting and corruption scandal, the focus now pivots, momentarily, to the pitch. The players have been told to put their trust in the system; now, they must deliver an outcome that allows the fans to believe in something again.

The draw for the Path C European playoffs has delivered a straightforward, albeit terrifying, single-elimination bracket for the Crescent-Stars: two victories in five days are required to book a ticket to North America [UEFA ].

The Home Test: Türkiye vs. Romania

The journey begins on March 26 with a crucial home semi-final against Romania. Crucial, because as a Pot 1 seed, Türkiye secured the vital advantage of hosting this one-off knockout tie. In a country where the passion of the crowd can be the 12th man, Montella will be desperate to harness that visceral, expectant energy.

But history is not kind here. Romania, who secured their playoff spot via the Nations League, are a historically complex and difficult opponent. They were Türkiye’s very first international opponents back in 1923, and over 26 meetings since, Romania holds a commanding lead, winning 14 matches to Türkiye’s 5.

While Türkiye has showcased undeniable flair, potential, and the attacking threat required to survive the group stage—clinching a 2-2 draw with Spain to seal their second-place finish—the Romanians possess a tactical solidity designed to stifle creativity. Türkiye must find a way to prevail within 90 or 120 minutes, for there is no safety net, no second leg to correct a mistake.

The Final Hurdle: Slovakia or Kosovo

Should the team successfully navigate the Romanian roadblock, the ultimate test comes on March 31, this time in an away final.

The opponent will be the victor of the other semi-final in Path C, a contest between Slovakia and Kosovo. This presents Montella with a fascinating, binary threat.

Slovakia offers the challenge of a familiar, resilient European side—a team with recent major tournament experience that understands how to manage the suffocating pressure of a playoff final.

Kosovo, on the other hand, represents the raw, powerful emotional drive of a nascent national team seeking their first-ever major tournament berth. A trip there would be volatile, unpredictable, and fiercely contested.

Statistically, Türkiye is considered the favourite of Path C, with one supercomputer simulation assigning them an 83% chance of winning the semi-final against Romania. However, the playoffs are football’s greatest lottery, where form means little and mentality is everything.

Having avoided immediate clashes with giants like Italy, the path is arguably as favourable as it could be. Now, the weight of a two-decade absence from the World Cup falls squarely on the shoulders of the squad. The team needs two nights of clinical performance and the mental fortitude to silence the lingering noise back home.