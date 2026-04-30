Two Secret Meetings as Liverpool Legend Eyes Summer Exit – Fenerbahçe’s Pursuit of Mohamed Salah Revealed

In a development that has captivated the Turkish football landscape, it has been revealed that Fenerbahçe has engaged in high-level, clandestine negotiations with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. While the Egyptian “King” is confirmed to be leaving Anfield at the end of the current 2025–26 season, his potential arrival in Istanbul has become the defining story of the upcoming transfer window.

The Secret Meetings in Kadıköy

Reports from A Spor confirm that Fenerbahçe Board Member Ertan Torunoğulları personally spearheaded the operation, conducting two separate meetings with Salah’s representatives. These discussions were aimed at presenting the club’s ambitious vision and securing a commitment from the 33-year-old before he considers massive offers from the Saudi Pro League or MLS.

Salah has reportedly signaled his preference to remain in Europe to stay at peak fitness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a factor that briefly gave Fenerbahçe a significant advantage over high-paying Middle Eastern suitors.

The Salary Standoff

The primary hurdle in the “Transfer of the Century” remains financial. During the negotiations, Salah’s camp reportedly requested an annual salary of €20 million.

The Dilemma: While Fenerbahçe is eager to make a marquee signing to rival Galatasaray’s recent successes, such a wage would be unprecedented in the Süper Lig.

Board Reaction: The club’s leadership is currently divided on whether to break the bank for the Liverpool legend or pursue multiple younger reinforcements.

Halt in Negotiations: The Election Factor

A third, potentially decisive meeting was scheduled to take place immediately following the Intercontinental Derby against Galatasaray on April 26. However, the process has been officially suspended.

The reason? Fenerbahçe has entered a period of internal transition as they head toward an extraordinary general assembly and board elections. Outgoing president Ali Koç and his team have decided to freeze all major financial commitments—including the Salah deal—to allow the new administration to set the budget for the 2026–27 campaign.

Salah’s Final Chapter at Liverpool

As the rumors swirl in Turkey, Salah remains a central figure at Anfield. Despite a minor hamstring scare earlier this week, the club has confirmed he is fit for the crucial run-in.

Liverpool Stats (April 2026): Salah has remained prolific in his final season, netting goals against Everton (April 19) and Fulham (April 11).

Emotional Goodbye: Liverpool fans were recently moved by Salah’s “heartbreaking” final walk around the Anfield pitch following their UEFA Champions League clash with PSG, signaling the end of a nine-year era that defined the club’s modern history.