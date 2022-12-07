Two Super Lig players left in World Cup after Morocco victory

Morocco pulled off a shock in the 2022 Qatar World Cup knocking Spain out of the tournament on penalties on Tuesday.

The victory meant that two Super Lig players are now left in the World Cup at the quarter final stage.

Morocco international Romain Saiss was part of the team that beat Spain.

Saiss plays for Besiktas as does Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands who also booked a place in the final eight.

The 32-year-old has started all four games for the North African nation, the Morocco captain played all 120 minutes against Spain and scored on 73 minutes in the shock victory over Belgium.

Saiss has a total of 69 caps for the Morocco national team. The defender joined Besiktas from Wolves on a free transfer over the summer and has made 11 appearances for the Turkish giants.

Weghorst meanwhile has featured in three of Netherlands four games in Qatar.

Weghorst meanwhile, joined Besiktas on loan from Burnley over the summer transfer window and has six goals and four assists in 13 games this season.

Morocco will play Portugal next in the quarter-finals, meanwhile, the Netherlands take on Argentina.