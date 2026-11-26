Turkish football has entered uncharted territory in the UEFA Champions League. For the second consecutive matchweek,both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe recorded victories in the 2026–27 league phase, extending a streak that had never been achieved in the competition’s history prior to this month.

Following their breakthrough double on Matchday 4, the Istanbul rivals delivered identical 1–0 triumphs across Tuesday and Wednesday night in Matchday 5.

Galatasaray Edge Aston Villa at RAMS Park

At a raucous RAMS Park on Tuesday evening, Galatasaray claimed a 1–0 home victory over Premier League side Aston Villa—a result that also gave a timely boost to Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing. For fans looking to catch future European and domestic nights, check out our [Turkish-Football Evergreen Guide: How to Watch Champions League & Süper Lig Live] hub.

Belözoğlu Gets Better of Turan in Historic Managerial Clash

Twenty-four hours later in London, Fenerbahçe matched their fierce rivals with a 1–0 away victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a goal from Vedat Muriqi.

Beyond the three points, the fixture carried an unprecedented subplot for Turkish football: Fenerbahçe head coach Emre Belözoğlu standing in the opposite technical area to Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan. It marked a landmark clash between two former Turkish national team captains who both came through the Galatasaray academy before going on to star in Europe and lead the national side—a story you can explore further in our [Turkish-Football Evergreen Guide: Turkish Managers & Players in Europe] archive.

Additional Historical Milestones & Facts