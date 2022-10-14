UEFA awards Trabzonspor star Enis Bardhi goal of the week

Trabzonspor beat Monaco 4-0 at home on match day 4 in the Europa League Group H on Thursday.

The Black Sea Storm responded to the defeat last week against Monaco by thrashing the Ligue 1 side.

It was actually Monaco who opened the scoring after a bizarre own goal which saw goalkeeper Nubel smash the ball into his own defender Sarr, the ball rebounded off the centre-back into the back of his own net.

Vitor Hugo and Trezeguet scored but it was Enis Bardhi who stole the show.

Trabzonspor midfielder Enis Bardhi scored the pick of the bunch with the third goal from a free-kick effort outside the box.

UEFA praised the free-kick goal in a tweet and then warded the Trabzonspor star with the goal of week.

The victory moved Trabzonspor into second place in the group and puts qualification in the hands of the Super Lig side.

Winning their final two games would guarantee passage into the next round but they could also qualify if Monaco were to lose their next two games.

Trabzonspor will face last placed Crvena Zvezda next away from home before their final group game at home against current leaders Ferencvaros.