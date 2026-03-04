UEFA Bans Galatasaray Fans From Liverpool Clash for Champions League Decider

Liverpool’s path to the Champions League quarter-finals has been significantly cleared after UEFA barred Galatasaray from selling away tickets for the second leg of their last-16 encounter at Anfield.

The ruling, confirmed on Wednesday, means the Turkish giants will have no traveling support when they arrive on Merseyside for the crucial return leg on March 18. The Reds are first scheduled to travel to the formidable RAMS Park in Istanbul on March 10.

Crowd Trouble Triggers Sanctions

The disciplinary action follows a series of violent incidents during Galatasaray’s dramatic play-off victory over Juventus in Turin late last month. According to reporting from The Athletic, UEFA’s Appeals Body imposed the ban after investigating “crowd disturbances, the lighting of fireworks, and the throwing of objects” at the Allianz Stadium.

Italian authorities reported that clashes between visiting fans and local police occurred prior to kick-off, while during the match, flares were allegedly launched into the home sections, leading to injuries. In addition to the supporter ban, the Super Lig champions have been hit with a €40,000 fine.

While Galatasaray have indicated they intend to challenge the verdict, the current ruling provides a major strategic advantage for Arne Slot’s side, who will now face a purely partisan crowd during the decisive home leg.

Slot Wary of Istanbul Challenge

Despite the boost for the Anfield fixture, Liverpool manager Arne Slot remains focused on the immediate peril of the first leg. The Reds have already tasted defeat in Istanbul this season, falling 1-0 to the Turkish side during the league phase.

“We have to perform significantly better than our last visit to Istanbul if we want to dictate this tie,” Slot admitted. The Dutchman emphasized that surviving the atmosphere in Turkey will be essential to making the second-leg advantage count.

Champions League Focus Intensifies

The European stage has become the primary focus for Liverpool as their domestic campaign continues to stutter. A disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night has left the Reds languishing in fifth place in the Premier League, trailing the top four by three points.

With a potential quarter-final clash against either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea awaiting the winner, the stakes for the Galatasaray tie are at an all-time high. For a Liverpool side struggling for consistency on the road, the prospect of an uncontested Anfield crowd in the return leg may be the lifeline they need to save their season.