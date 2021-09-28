UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs Besiktas – Confirmed Lineups

Besiktas take on Ajax in the Champions League Group G Match Day 2 clash at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday.

The Black Eagles lost their opening game 2-1 in Istanbul against Borussia Dortmund on Match Day 1.

The Black-Whites have had a rocky few weeks following the defeat being held to a 3-3 draw against Adana Demirspor and losing 2-1 against Altay on Friday.

In both games Besiktas had the lead before capitulating defensively.

Sergen Yalcin has a few injuries heading into the Ajax clash with Domagoj Vida, Atiba Hutchinson, Salih Ucan and Miralem Pjanic all out.

In total 14 players are injured.

Head coach Sergen Yalcin will have star striker Michy Batshuayi starting up front.

Ajax meanwhile, head into the game in having won all three league games since smashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in their first Champions League game.

The Dutch giants have managed to score 17 goals without conceding in their last three Eredivisie games.

In the other Group C clash Sporting will take on Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.