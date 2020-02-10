UEFA Champions League Wish Radamel Falcao A Happy 34th Birthday

Colombia's Radamel Falcao controls the ball during the Copa America football tournament group match against Paraguay at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil, on June 23, 2019. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Galatasaray star striker Radamel Falcao turned 34 today.

The Colombia international forward received birthday messages from far and wide across his social media channels.

The official UEFA Champions League Twitter account sent a birthday greeting to the experienced goal scorer with a clip of him finding the back of the net for Monaco against Manchester City.

Falcao thanked the official European footballing body with a separate Tweet.

The prolific striker also sent messages thanking River Plate, the Colombia national team, FIFA, FC Porto, La Liga, Monaco and Galatasaray.

For those who don’t have time to go through the full list he wrote a message thanking everyone in one succinct message.

Galatasaray meanwhile, celebrated both Falcao and captain Selcuk Inan’s birthday in a two-in-one.

To be fair I thought Galatasaray could have pulled off a more extravagant celebration considering the manner in which he was welcomed to the club.

