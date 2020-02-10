UEFA Champions League Wish Radamel Falcao A Happy 34th Birthday

Galatasaray star striker Radamel Falcao turned 34 today.

The Colombia international forward received birthday messages from far and wide across his social media channels.

The official UEFA Champions League Twitter account sent a birthday greeting to the experienced goal scorer with a clip of him finding the back of the net for Monaco against Manchester City.

Falcao thanked the official European footballing body with a separate Tweet.

The prolific striker also sent messages thanking River Plate, the Colombia national team, FIFA, FC Porto, La Liga, Monaco and Galatasaray.

For those who don’t have time to go through the full list he wrote a message thanking everyone in one succinct message.

Me gustaría agradecer a todos personalmente por los mensajes de felicitación y cariño que me envían hoy por mi cumpleaños. De verdad, muchas gracias. Dios los bendiga a todos. 🥳👍 I would like to thank everyone for the birthday messages. I appreciate it. God bless you all. pic.twitter.com/prxTPRMI5o — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) February 10, 2020

Galatasaray meanwhile, celebrated both Falcao and captain Selcuk Inan’s birthday in a two-in-one.

🎂 Antrenman öncesinde kaptanımız Selçuk İnan (@8Selcukinan) ve Radamel Falcao'nun (@FALCAO) doğum günü kutlandı. pic.twitter.com/PVEzo6yjXp — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) February 10, 2020

To be fair I thought Galatasaray could have pulled off a more extravagant celebration considering the manner in which he was welcomed to the club.

Who remembers this?